New Neighborhood 91 building gets Airport Authority approval

There may soon be a new building at the Neighborhood 91 advanced manufacturing campus.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority on Friday approved a ground lease agreement with the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania for a 108,000-square-foot building on 5.8 acres at Neighborhood 91. The development, which has one multitenant building and a smaller facility next door, is managed by RIDC.

RIDC plans to break ground on the 108,000-square-foot building sometime in the spring, said Timothy White, RIDC’s SVP of business development and strategy.

