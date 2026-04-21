New parking rule on crowded McKees Rocks street concerns neighbors

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — New parking restrictions along Mary Street in McKees Rocks are drawing frustration from neighbors.

Neighbors received letters notifying them of new parking rules, along with multiple “no parking” signs posted along one side of the street. The change limits parking to one side, a move some say will create challenges in an area where space is already tight.

“It’s ridiculous. This street is always full of cars,” Mike Peters said.

Peters is a longtime resident who worries the restrictions could force him to leave his home of more than two decades.

“They’re going to lose someone who’s been here 24 years because of this,” he said. “I can barely walk from there to here on a good day.”

Other residents echoed concerns about a lack of available parking.

“It’s very upsetting,” Tracey Fuller said. “My husband and I each have our own car, and there are zero spots.”

First Ward Councilman Craig Myers, who also lives on the street, said he shares neighbors’ concerns.

“People need to park here. They live here,” Myers said. “I just don’t think it’s fair. I don’t know how all of these people are going to park.”

Borough officials say the restrictions are allowed under an existing ordinance and are intended to improve access for emergency vehicles.

Council President Archie Brinza said the changes are ultimately about safety, ensuring fire trucks and ambulances can pass through the narrow street.

Still, some residents remain unconvinced.

“I’ve been here 24 years and they’ve never tried to do anything like this,” Peters said.

According to the letter sent to residents, enforcement of the new parking rules is set to begin next week.

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