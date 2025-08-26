New Pittsburgh airport terminal draws massive interest for public tours and test runs

One of the hottest tickets in Pittsburgh right now isn’t a concert, it’s the two opportunities for residents to get their feet inside the $1.7 billion landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority has gotten thousands of people interested in either taking part on a dry run of PIT’s new terminal on Sept. 20 or the general open house on Oct. 11.

How much of an interest? More than 18,000 people registered to be considered for the 2,000 to 2,500 slots at the trial, which will allow members of the public to play passenger on a Saturday, testing each new system at Pittsburgh International Airport ahead of the terminal going live sometime this fall. And in just three days since it was announced Friday, more than 8,000 people registered for 10,500 spots during the open house Oct. 11.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group