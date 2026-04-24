PITTSBURGH — Tons of people fanned out on the North Shore, but one man stood out from the crowd.

He wore a Batman cape with terrible towels stitched inside

That fan is on a mission that goes well beyond the draft.

Randy McKillop is in Pittsburgh celebrating his birthday, but he is also working to raise money to build a memorial for his friend, with whom he played football in high school.

That friend is Michael Horrocks. He was the co-pilot of United Flight 175 on September 11, which was hijacked and flown into the second tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Randy McKillop, the man who’s raising money for the memorial, says he wants to get this done soon since this is the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks.

If you see him around, he is wearing a Batman cape made of terrible towels with a QR code on the back for donations.

NFL Draft visitor raising money for former football teammate, co-pilot killed during 911 attacks Tons of people fanned out on the North Shore, but one man stood out from the crowd. (WPXI/WPXI)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group