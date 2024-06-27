New Primanti Bros. club honors Neal Shipley

Primanti Bros. Restaurant is honoring Pittsburgh-born golfer Neal Shipley with a personalized club.

The club — created to Shipley’s specifications with the help of the golf team staff at The Ohio State University, where he played — is a sand wedge emblazoned with laser-etched and painted French Fries and a Primanti Bros. logo on the back of the club head.

“It’s taken us more than 90 years to achieve our Almost Famous status in Pittsburgh,” said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros. “We think Neal might have the chops to move a little faster – and while we can’t get him a sandwich this week – there’s still no better way to celebrate that with fries on a sand wedge.”

A video of the french fry-topped sand wedge can be found here.

