Driver picking up body from Shadyside nursing home takes patient who was still alive

PITTSBURGH — A driver tasked with picking up a dead body from a Shadyside nursing home instead took a wrong - and very much alive - person.

Spokesperson for Shadyside Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Lori Mayer said in a statement that the driver realized the mistake while en route to the funeral home and returned the resident safely.

“The safety and well-being of our patients and residents is our highest priority here at Shadyside Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation,” Mayer said.

