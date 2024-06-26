Weather

Scattered showers, storms with damaging wind, heavy rainfall possible Wednesday

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV

Storm Tracker Storm Tracker for June 26, 2024

PITTSBURGH — It will be warm and humid ahead of thunderstorms later today. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon but especially during the evening hours tonight. Storms could become strong to severe, make sure to stay weather-aware through the day. Severe storms could bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding concerns, hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Behind this system the humidity will decrease. Expect plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions Thursday with highs near 80 degrees. It will be warmer into the weekend with the chance of showers and storms Saturday into Sunday morning.

