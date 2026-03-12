New report says Pittsburgh’s ‘Big 5′ nonprofits could bring in tens of millions of dollars in taxes

PITTSBURGH — A new report finds the city and the county may be missing out on tens of millions of dollars every year.

Collectively, the area’s five largest nonprofits own more than $4 billion dollars worth of tax-exempt property in Allegheny County.

The properties known as “The Big Five” are UPMC, Allegheny Health Network, the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University and Carnegie Mellon University.

According to a new report from the Keystone Research Center, if that property were taxed, the county would earn an extra $27-million per year.

The city would bring in an extra $37 million per year.

Pittsburgh Public Schools would see an additional $40 million annually.

Under the Gainey administration, Pittsburgh challenged the tax-exempt status of some of the land owned by the Big Five, but had little success.

Current Mayor Corey O’Connor says his administration is in talks with the nonprofits.

Channel 11 reached out to the nonprofits but has not heard back.

Click here to view the full report.

