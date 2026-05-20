New retaining wall being built in Larimer after 11 Investigates stepped in

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates is getting action after people in a Pittsburgh neighborhood reached out about a crumbling and dangerous wall that was becoming a hazard.

They fought city hall for years, but nothing happened. Then Chief Investigator Rick Earle got involved.

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He went to Councilman Khari Mosley, who represents Larimer, and he ran with it. Now, after years of fighting city hall, residents are finally getting a new retaining wall.

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Construction crews are building a brand new retaining wall after residents had complained about the old one being dangerous.

Kim Patterson reached out to 11 Investigates last year, after a deal with the Peduto administration fell through years ago, and the Gainey administration declined to help, claiming the wall that divides Lower and Upper Dunmore Street isn’t city property.

But after 11 Investigates discovered documents indicating part of the wall is city property, councilman Khari Mosely stepped in.

“I want to thank the residents for being patient and I want to thank you for bringing it to my attention. I let my chief of staff and the budget director know this was a priority for me and let’s figure out how to get this done,” Mosley.

Mosley’s staff found money in the capital budget to pay for the project. Council approved it earlier this year.

“I’m very happy and pleased and I want to thank the councilman for his work because at one point I was like here we go again, but he’s actually come through,” Patterson said.

Construction of the new wall is a welcome sight, especially for parents.

“It’s way better than it was. We’ve been trying to get it done for the past ten or 15 years. It keeps falling. We’ve got kids who keep running into it. We don’t want them to end up tripping on it,” neighbor Nate Lofton said.

Crews aren’t just replacing the old concrete block wall with new concrete blocks; they’re actually pouring concrete, building a brand new wall the entire length of the street.

Nate Lofton: The last interview I had, I talked to so many people, that everybody wants to call Rick Earle, he’s the man.

Earle: I appreciate that. We just helped a little bit here.

Lofton: Right, well, you helped more than a lot, more than a lot. I’m telling you, people are really satisfied.

Work began on the wall several weeks ago.

The project should be completed sometime next month.

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