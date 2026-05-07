New soccer mini-pitch opens at Pittsburgh elementary school ahead of FIFA World cup 2026

PITTSBURGH — A new soccer mini-pitch opened at Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-eight School in Stanton Heights on Wednesday.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Fox Sports hiring ‘World Cup Watcher’ for $50K

The mini-pitch is a customized, hard-court surface designed to serve as a local hub for play, training and community engagement.

The project is part of Philadelphia Soccer’s “26 for 26” initiative, which aims to expand access to soccer and youth development ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, coordinates the FIFA World Cup 26 in collaboration with the City of Philadelphia.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Riverhounds to host free watch parties for World Cup matches hosted in US

Monica Lamar, assistant superintendent for instructional leadership for Pittsburgh Public Schools, commented on the importance of such facilities.

“Spaces like this create opportunities for young people to stay active, build confidence, strengthen relationships and experience the power of teamwork and belonging,” Lamar said.

Philadelphia will host FIFA World Cup matches starting June 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group