New ‘Sudden Little Thrills’ music festival being held in Pittsburgh this fall

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — VisitPittsburgh has announced details for a new music festival being held in Pittsburgh this fall.

Sudden Little Thrills, from producers of big-name festivals Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, will be held at Hazelwood Green on Sept. 7 and 8.

The festival will feature rock and pop acts, according to VisitPittsburgh.

The lineup will be announced at a later date.

