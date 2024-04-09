New ‘Sudden Little Thrills’ music festival being held in Pittsburgh this fall

PITTSBURGH — VisitPittsburgh has announced details for a new music festival being held in Pittsburgh this fall.

Sudden Little Thrills, from producers of big-name festivals Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, will be held at Hazelwood Green on Sept. 7 and 8.

The festival will feature rock and pop acts, according to VisitPittsburgh.

The lineup will be announced at a later date.

Click here to sign up for updates on the festival.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group