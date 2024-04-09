New ‘Sudden Little Thrills’ music festival being held in Pittsburgh this fall

PITTSBURGH — VisitPittsburgh has announced details for a new music festival being held in Pittsburgh this fall.
Sudden Little Thrills, from producers of big-name festivals Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, will be held at Hazelwood Green on Sept. 7 and 8.
The festival will feature rock and pop acts, according to VisitPittsburgh.
The lineup will be announced at a later date.
