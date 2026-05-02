New traffic pattern begins soon on Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh for PRT University Line work

PITTSBURGH — New traffic patterns will soon begin on Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Oakland and Uptown neighborhoods.

These changes are part of ongoing construction for Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s University Line project and will last through the end of June. The updated traffic configurations are necessary as crews shift work zones to begin the next phase of roadway and sidewalk reconstruction.

This project aims to deliver a modernized transit corridor featuring dedicated bus lanes, a new two-way bike lane on Fifth Avenue, upgraded sidewalks and improved pedestrian safety features.

Between Bellefield Avenue and Craft Avenue, current construction will conclude on Tuesday, May 5. Traffic will then shift to the right, maintaining three open lanes while the two left lanes, including the former counterflow lane, close. This setup will allow crews to rebuild the roadway and sidewalks and prepare for the upcoming two-way bike lane.

Further along Fifth Avenue, from Craft Avenue to Kirkpatrick Street, traffic will be reduced to a single through lane. A second lane will be designated for turns onto the Birmingham Bridge. Simultaneously, construction will move to the south side of the street to begin sidewalk and roadway reconstruction in that section.

From Kirkpatrick Street to Washington Place, traffic already operates in a single lane in some areas and will continue this pattern. Crews will complete utility work, sidewalk installation and accessibility upgrades in this segment, with final milling and paving scheduled for June.

Throughout the construction corridor, access to intersections and local businesses will be maintained. However, parking will remain restricted along both sides of Fifth Avenue within work zones. Pedestrian access will be provided via temporary walkways and ADA-accessible ramps.

Starting Tuesday, May 5, several bus stops will be temporarily impacted. Stops located at Fifth Avenue and Seneca Street, Gist Street and Van Braam Street will be out of service. Bus stops at Kirkpatrick Street, Wyandotte Street, Dinwiddie Street and Pride Street will be relocated to the opposite side of their respective intersections.

Work hours are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Overnight milling and paving operations will take place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. All construction activities are weather-dependent, and weekend work may occur as needed.

The University Line project is Phase Two of an initiative designed to strengthen connections between Downtown, Uptown and Oakland. It seeks to improve reliability and travel times for riders by establishing dedicated bus lanes on Fifth and Forbes avenues, alongside the aforementioned pedestrian and cyclist improvements.

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