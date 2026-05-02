Cold start to Pittsburgh Marathon as Freeze Warning in effect through Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH — It will be cloudy and chilly this evening with a few spotty showers early.

Clouds will clear, and temperatures will drop to the freezing mark or just below overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our area tonight from 11 p.m. through 9 a.m. Sunday a.m. Take steps to protect outdoor plants and crops ahead of tonight’s freeze.

We’ll see a cold start in the morning for the Pittsburgh Marathon. Temperatures will start around the freezing mark. Sunshine through the morning will help temperatures rise into the 40s and eventually the low 50s by midday.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> This year’s Pittsburgh Marathon will be one of the coldest on record

The afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Highs will be back near 70 degrees Monday and the low 70s on Tuesday. However, expect gusty winds Tuesday with rain showers in the area, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Cooler air will return by Wednesday and stick around through the end of the work week. Highs will only be in the 50s.

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