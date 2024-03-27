New Verizon cell tower planned for Pleasant Hills facing pushback after neighbor concerns

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A new 100-foot Verizon cell tower planned for construction on the company’s property on Tel Star Drive in Pleasant Hills is facing pushback from neighbors and the Borough’s Planning Commission.

Tuesday night, commissioners unanimously recommended Borough Council deny the plans.

“I’m feeling good tonight. I know that this isn’t over. There’s probably a lot more to come, but it’s just validating who we are as a community,” said Ashley Malley after the vote.

She lives two doors down from the proposed location.

Malley says she’s collected more than 100 signatures from residents who don’t want the tower built.

“We do believe that it would have our property values go down. The other main things are just the health concerns with it. There hasn’t been any proven facts that this is going to be dangerous, but there’s nothing to say that it won’t be,” Malley said.

In addition to laying out their concerns Tuesday, neighbors questioned why the tower is being planned for the middle of a neighborhood.

“I enjoy living here. It’s a great community. I’m happy to say I live here, but I’m also concerned about my family,” said resident Ed Roberts.

Verizon representative Joe Cortez says the site was strategically selected to improve cell service nearby.

“This site is long overdue. It’s a priority site for Verizon Wireless. It’s a site where we’ve had multiple complaints by residents and others in the community that there’s a need for a site,” Cortez said.

Verizon also has another cell tower planned in Jefferson Hills less than a mile away.

According to Cortez, the company still hopes to build both towers.

“Both sites are necessary. It’s not that this site would be approved or this would be denied and to proceed with that. At this time, it’s the intention of my client to proceed with both sites,” Cortez said.

Cortez says Verizon representatives plan to meet with concerned neighbors next month and will not seek approval from Borough Council until after that meeting.

Ultimately, Borough Council will make a final ruling on whether this project can proceed.

That vote will likely happen in May.

