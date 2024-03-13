Some Pleasant Hills neighbors concerned over cell phone tower proposal

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — Neighbors in Pleasant Hills reached out to Channel 11 concerned about how close a proposed cell phone tower would be to their homes.

“It’s just really upsetting. It’s really disappointing. I lived in this neighborhood my whole entire life,” said parent Ashley Malley. “It’s in our backyard essentially.”

Ashley Malley showed us that the tower would be just about 100 feet away. She fears the unknown for her family’s health. According to the American Cancer Society, there’s no strong evidence that exposure of radio frequency waves would cause noticeable health effects but it’s also not proven to be absolutely safe.

”I don’t want to take that chance I have a 4-year-old and 2-year-old,” said Malley.

Ashley Malley and her neighbor Mike Amantea said they will consider moving because of this but the tower may bring down their property values too.

“I know the homes are gonna go down at least 10%,” said Amantea.

The cell tower would be on Verizon’s property along Tel Star Drive which is less than a mile away from another proposed Verizon cell tower Channel 11 told you about in Jefferson Hills on school property next to the Thomas Jefferson football stadium and a big housing development. People there are angry about this too. Neighbors are wondering why both?

”I’m a loyal Verizon customer. I work from home. My internet is just fine,” said Malley.

People in Pleasant Hills are starting a petition that they will present to council at their planning commission meeting in two weeks to try and stop this.

”They should look for a site that is not in a populated area where it’s not going to affect any people or any children,” said Amantea.

Pleasant Hills is voting on this in their meeting on March 26. Parents said Jefferson Hills discussed it the other night and tabled it for 45 days.

Channel 11 reached out to Verizon about both potential cell towers but we are still waiting to hear back.

