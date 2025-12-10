Next chapter for Sheraden church destroyed by fire begins with groundbreaking ceremony

PITTSBURGH — A church in Pittsburgh’s West End is rising from the ashes.

A groundbreaking was held on Tuesday in Sheraden, more than six years after a historic church was destroyed in a fire.

The lot has sat empty since fire destroyed the church in 2019, but they broke ground on a new chapter.

The goal is to create a new house of worship and center for hope, community and charity.

“Thank you for gathering us together, as a community and as a neighborhood,” parishioners said in a prayer.

Big flames and thick smoke consumed this corner of Chateau Avenue.

Sheraden United Methodist Church was burned so badly, it had to be torn down.

Over 100 years of history were destroyed in a matter of minutes.

“Tears, many tears growing up here in the community, being here for the community, being here for the kids,” a parishioner said at the time.

The fire gutted what had become a community staple. The church offered free dinners, a community thrift store and a kids club for local students, just to name a few.

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for the congregation.

“In 1889, a group of residents from Sheraden got together and wrote a charter, signed it and incorporated a church,” said Rich Lane.

The church was built in the early 1900s and is now, rebuilt, beginning in 2025.

“Right now we’re back to the same hole we started from.”

Church members wore “Sheraden Strong” across their chests and excited smiles across their faces.

“Hopefully, in the 12 months or less we’ll be here having our first service,” a church member said.

After several delays and waiting on permit approvals, the construction team said they believe the new church could be completed by this time next year.

