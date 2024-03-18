Next phase of McKees Rocks Bridge Preservation project to begin

The next phase of the McKees Rocks Bridge Preservation project will begin Monday night, weather permitting, PennDOT District 11 announced.

Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, traffic will continue to use a single lane on the bridge in each direction but the travel lanes will be switched to the opposite side of the bridge. This new phase will guide both directions of traffic through the eastbound lanes.

The switch will not be complete until 7 a.m. Monday, March 25. During this time, crews will reset temporary barriers and paint lines, requiring nighttime intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

The $38.6 million McKees Rocks Bridge preservation project extends between Route 51 and Route 65 and includes sidewalk replacement, sidewalk support steel repairs, sidewalk railing painting, full-depth concrete pavement reconstruction of the road and two ramps at Helen Street, ADA curb ramp installation, approach pavement work at intersections of Routes 65 and 51 and other construction. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction during work. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in the fall of 2025.

The Brayman Construction Corporation and Advantage Steel and Construction are the prime contractors.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Write “Subscribe – McKees Rocks Bridge” in the subject line.

