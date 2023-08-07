Local

McKees Rocks Bridge construction continues with closing of on-ramp

By WPXI.com News Staff

Construction on McKees Rocks Bridge Construction on McKees Rocks Bridge

By WPXI.com News Staff

Starting this morning, there will be more traffic headaches for drivers who use the McKees Rocks Bridge.

The westbound on-ramp to the McKees Rocks Bridge will close at 7 a.m. and will remain closed through early September.

The westbound off-ramp to Helen Street has already been closed.

We spoke with people who live in McKees Rocks, who tell us they’re looking forward to the end result — but they do have concerns with emergency response times.

EMS officials tell us they’ve made adjustments.

Residents also have concerns about large trucks navigating the detours.

We are timing out the detour and will let you know how long it takes -- on Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Thunderstorms expected for early week, sunshine returns Wednesday
  • Over 3 dozen Mega Millions tickets sold in Pennsylvania win prize of $1,000 or more
  • Dog dies after it was shot, local kennel says
  • VIDEO: SUV crashes into townhome in Pittsburgh neighborhood, leaving it condemned
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read