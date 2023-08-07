McKees Rocks Bridge construction continues with closing of on-ramp

Starting this morning, there will be more traffic headaches for drivers who use the McKees Rocks Bridge.

The westbound on-ramp to the McKees Rocks Bridge will close at 7 a.m. and will remain closed through early September.

The westbound off-ramp to Helen Street has already been closed.

We spoke with people who live in McKees Rocks, who tell us they’re looking forward to the end result — but they do have concerns with emergency response times.

EMS officials tell us they’ve made adjustments.

Residents also have concerns about large trucks navigating the detours.

We are timing out the detour and will let you know how long it takes -- on Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m.

