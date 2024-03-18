Family owned restaurant in Irwin announces closure

IRWIN, Pa. — A family-owned Italian restaurant located in Irwin announced that it is closing its doors.

The Canned Tomato announced on Saturday that the restaurant will close immediately.

“We want to thank our employees, especially the ones that turned into family, without you all none of this would have been possible. And to our loyal customers, we appreciate your support more than you know,” owners Neena and Perry said.

The restaurant was opened during lockdown, four years ago.

