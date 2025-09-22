Next phase of PRT’s University Line project underway in Uptown

PITTSBURGH — The next stage of construction for Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s new University Line connecting downtown and Oakland began Monday.

Crews are now working along Forbes Avenue between Jumonville and Brady streets, where crews are focused on sidewalk repairs as well as water, sewer and electrical work. PRT says this work will continue through December.

Starting Tuesday, construction will expand to Fifth Avenue between Pride and Jumonville streets.

Some bus stops are adjusted. The changes are listed below:

On Forbes Avenues, bus routes 61A, 61B, and 61C will not serve stops at:

Forbes at Jumonville

Forbes at Seneca

Forbes at Moultrie

Temporary stops will be at:

Jumonville at Watson

Fifth Avenue bus lane at Seneca

Fifth Avenue bus lane at Moultrie

On Fifth Avenue, bus routes 61A, 61B, 61C, and 71B will continue to serve existing bus stops.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group