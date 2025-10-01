NexTier’s Pittsburgh branch opens in prime spot in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — NexTier Bank’s sole Pittsburgh branch has moved into its new office space.

The address is 245 Shady Ave., within a new mixed-use retail and residential development called The Meridian, which includes a Giant Eagle Market District, Barnes & Noble and Shake Shack, as well as other restaurants and shopping destinations. The branch has six team members, including two business lenders, NexTier said.

Butler-based NexTier, which entered the city roughly 10 years ago through its 2016 acquisition of Oakland-based Eureka Bank, confirmed to the Business Times in June that it was relocating the branch to Shadyside. The former site, 3455 Forbes Ave., had been Eureka ‘s headquarters. On Sept. 15, the Business Times reported that an affiliate of the University of Pittsburgh bought the Oakland property for $6,237,500.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group