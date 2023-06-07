NFL releases Steelers 2023 preseason schedule

PITTSBURGH — The NFL has finalized the full preseason schedule for the 2023 season, including the three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Steelers will play two games on the road and one at Acrisure Stadium, as part of the rotation started with the move to a 17-game schedule in 2021.

The 2023 preseason will start for the Steelers on Friday, Aug. 11, when they will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. That game will have a 7 p.m. kickoff time. The Steelers have not traveled to Tampa since 2018. Bucs advisor to the general manager Bruce Arians and assistant coaches Harold Goodwin, Larry Foote and Tom Moore are all former Steelers.

