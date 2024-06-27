Night Markets return to Pittsburgh

Saturday Night Markets have returned to downtown.

Presented by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Night Markets are held rain or shine from 5 to 10 p.m. through August, 4 to 9 p.m. in September, and 3 to 8 p.m. in October. Each Market showcases a rotating selection of independent local vendors.

The Market schedule varies during the season. Visitors can get the most updated information on musical performances and vendors by clicking here.

The Night Market is partnering with Creatives Drink for the Market Square Block Party on Saturday, June 29. The event will feature music from PVKVSV and JX4.

