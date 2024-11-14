Nippon Steel exec plans return to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Nippon Steel Corp. executive spearheading the $14.9 billion acquisition of United States Steel Corp. will be returning to the Pittsburgh region this weekend to help seal the nearly year-old deal.

NSC Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori’s itinerary hasn’t yet been confirmed but a source familiar with the company said Mori will be meeting with local community leaders, business leaders, and elected officials to thank them for their support of the deal.

Mori also told Japanese media last week that he would be in the United States.

