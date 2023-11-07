‘No evidence’ of bomb threat found at WVU Evansdale campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Normal operations have resumed at West Virginia University’s Evansdale Campus after a bomb threat earlier Tuesday.

A WVU spokesperson said a university employee received a bomb threat over the phone around 12:30 p.m., which prompted police to search the Mineral Resource Building. During that search, bus services were temporarily suspended at the Engineering station as a precaution.

UPDATE: Avoid the Mineral Resources and Engineering Sciences Buildings on Evansdale area of Campus. PRT service at the Engineering Station has been stopped and will be bypassing the Engineering Sciences Station. — WVU Alert (@WVUalert) November 7, 2023

Police found no evidence of a threat and normal campus operations resumed around 2 p.m.

Police are looking into the origin of the call and may take additional actions if warranted.

