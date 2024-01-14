Local

Noble Asian Grocery in Whitehall forced to close due to health code violations

By WPXI.com News Staff

Noble Asian Grocery in Whitehall forced to close due to health code violations The Noble Asian Grocery Store in Whitehall has been closed due to health code violations. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

WHITEHALL, Pa. — The Noble Asian Grocery Store in Whitehall has been closed due to health code violations.

The store is located on the 1230 block of Saw Mill Run Blvd.

According to a report by the Allegheny County Health Department, the store lacked sanitizing products and a three-compartment sink for employees to wash their hands.

Food was also kept in unsanitary conditions. Boxes of food were allegedly kept in the rear storage room during an excavation and demolition of indoor sewer lines which resulted in products being partially submerged in dirt.

It is unclear if or when the store will be able to reopen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Steelers playoff game postponed due to dangerous weather conditions in Buffalo
  • 2 longstanding Pittsburgh businesses closing doors after nearly 40 years
  • 2 men found fatally shot in car that crashed into Larimer home
  • VIDEO: Butler County man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read