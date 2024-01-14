Noble Asian Grocery in Whitehall forced to close due to health code violations

WHITEHALL, Pa. — The Noble Asian Grocery Store in Whitehall has been closed due to health code violations.

The store is located on the 1230 block of Saw Mill Run Blvd.

According to a report by the Allegheny County Health Department, the store lacked sanitizing products and a three-compartment sink for employees to wash their hands.

Food was also kept in unsanitary conditions. Boxes of food were allegedly kept in the rear storage room during an excavation and demolition of indoor sewer lines which resulted in products being partially submerged in dirt.

It is unclear if or when the store will be able to reopen.

