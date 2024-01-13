Local

Steelers playoff game postponed due to dangerous weather conditions in Buffalo

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Highmark Stadium The NFL game ball sits on the snow-covered field at Highmark Stadium (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Steelers AFC Wild Card game against the Bills has been postponed.

The playoff game was set to be held Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium but is now being played Monday at 4:30 p.m.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the delay on X, formerly Twitter, after communicating with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the dangerous winter weather conditions in Buffalo this weekend.

Western New York is expecting a major snowstorm that Hochul says could bring “life-threatening blizzard conditions.” A travel ban in Erie County goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday.

In its official statement, the NFL says the game is being moved from its original date “out of an abundance of caution.”

In a statement, the Bills said the game is being postponed “in the best interest of public safety, and with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the region prepares for a storm.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

