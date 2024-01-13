Steelers playoff game postponed due to dangerous weather conditions in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Steelers AFC Wild Card game against the Bills has been postponed.

The playoff game was set to be held Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium but is now being played Monday at 4:30 p.m.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the delay on X, formerly Twitter, after communicating with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the dangerous winter weather conditions in Buffalo this weekend.

I’ve been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend.



In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 13, 2024

Western New York is expecting a major snowstorm that Hochul says could bring “life-threatening blizzard conditions.” A travel ban in Erie County goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday.

In its official statement, the NFL says the game is being moved from its original date “out of an abundance of caution.”

In a statement, the Bills said the game is being postponed “in the best interest of public safety, and with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the region prepares for a storm.”

An update on our Super Wild Card game. #PITvsBUF pic.twitter.com/0JuHh6ls5i — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 13, 2024

