Local

2 men found shot in car that crashed into Larimer home

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Two men died in a shooting in Larimer on Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Carver Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle into a house.

Once on scene, first responders found both men dead, shot multiple times in the head.

Both victims were pronounced dead just before 7:10 p.m.

The victims have not been identified. No suspect information has been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • New Castle woman made incriminating Google searches before death of boyfriend’s toddler, police say
  • Missing woman’s body found along trail near Geneva College
  • Officials: Tiny fibers link couple to death of 5-year-old son in 1989
  • VIDEO: McKeesport Area School District drops security company after guard allegedly had sex with student
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read