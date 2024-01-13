2 men found shot in car that crashed into Larimer home

PITTSBURGH — Two men died in a shooting in Larimer on Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Carver Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle into a house.
Once on scene, first responders found both men dead, shot multiple times in the head.
Both victims were pronounced dead just before 7:10 p.m.
The victims have not been identified. No suspect information has been released.
