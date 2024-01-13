2 longstanding Pittsburgh businesses closing doors after nearly 40 years

PITTSBURGH — Two longstanding local businesses, e.b. Pepper and Footloose Shadyside are saying goodbye after nearly 40 years.

“It’s the only place in the city where you can find so many independent stores,” E.B. Pepper said.

Walnut Street in Shadyside has been regarded as a small business hub, but recently there have been some changes. Currently, several shops along Walnut Street sit empty and in the coming months, the Athleta store on Walnut Street will also close its doors after a 10-year run.

“All streets evolve you know people’s leases come up, and stores go out of business, and then new stores come in. But really I think it’s a wonderful, healthy street it just changes,” Pepper said.

Pepper owns e.b. Pepper, and for the past 37 years, she has been located at 5411 Walnut Street.

Earlier this month she announced she’ll be retiring. Footloose Shadyside is located above Pepper’s store, and they too have spent nearly four decades in Shadyside and will also close.

“We did struggle for quite a while, but we seemed to be getting back on our feet now, but its just been a long ride and I think it’s time to hang up our shoehorn,” said Jill Rubinstein, the owner of Footloose Shadyside.

Rubinstein said she fought to keep Footloose Shadyside open following the pandemic and even began to rebound but said ultimately the shoe industry changed.

“I think the most impactful the most impactful that happened during COVID is that the online experience was enhanced even more,” Rubinstein said.

Both women are calling their announcements bittersweet.

“We are very thankful for all the support,” Rubinstein said.

But hope that their storefronts will be filled with young business owners who will call Walnut Street home for the next four decades.

“I do wish that more young people will open independent stores,” Pepper said.

Both store owners will officially close their doors at the end of February.

