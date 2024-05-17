Local

Nonstop flights to Iceland resume at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Iceland Nonstop flights to Iceland have resumed at Pittsburgh International Airport. (Pittsburgh International Airport)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Nonstop flights to Reykjavik, Iceland, have resumed at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Officials celebrated the first inbound flight from Iceland’s capital Thursday night, with the first outbound flight taking off a short time later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Direct flights to Iceland coming to Pittsburgh International Airport

Arriving on the first flight to Pittsburgh was Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason, who marked the occasion with leadership from the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Iceland Nonstop flights to Iceland have resumed at Pittsburgh International Airport. (Pittsburgh International Airport)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local business owner seeking reimbursement from Diocese of Pittsburgh after cross removal
  • Family’s beloved miniature horse dies after being attacked by 2 dogs
  • 11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police took nearly 2 hours to respond to street robbery
  • VIDEO: Penn Hills family’s home riddled with bullets, police still investigating
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read