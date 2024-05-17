Nonstop flights to Iceland resume at Pittsburgh International Airport

Nonstop flights to Reykjavik, Iceland, have resumed at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Officials celebrated the first inbound flight from Iceland’s capital Thursday night, with the first outbound flight taking off a short time later.

Arriving on the first flight to Pittsburgh was Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason, who marked the occasion with leadership from the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

