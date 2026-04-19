PITTSBURGH — A man is recovering after a house fire destroyed two homes on Ligonier Street on Tuesday, leaving him injured and without the pets he says meant everything to him.

“I woke up, and I see a little bit of smoke come up and I’m like, ‘Oh boy, what’s with all this smoke? Did I leave the oven on or something?’” Joshua Ricci said.

Within seconds, he said the situation turned dangerous.

Ricci told Channel 11 he ran to check his attic, but when he opened the door, he was hit with intense heat.

PHOTOS: 4 injured in massive Pittsburgh fire

“The moment I open it, I just get flashed with heat. There’s fire engulfed everywhere. The entire house engulfed in flames,” he said.

With no clear way out, Ricci said he made a split-second decision.

“The entire house is engulfed, I’m burning, I feel the heat, so I immediately just jump over to the next neighboring house,” he said.

Ricci suffered second and third-degree burns to his hands.

Bandages now cover much of his fingers, and he also has visible injuries on his face and elbow.

He said the physical pain is difficult, but the emotional toll has been even harder.

Ricci said he was forced to leave behind his dog, Cooper, and his cat, Simba.

Man recovering from massive Pittsburgh fire describes his intense escape from the flames A man is recovering after a house fire destroyed two homes on Ligonier Street on Tuesday, leaving him injured and without the pets he says meant everything to him. (WPXI/WPXI)

“I miss him so much every day because my cat would get me through so many rough spots in life whenever I was down,” he said.

Ricci is now staying with family as he begins the process of rebuilding.

Despite everything he has lost, he said he is grateful to be alive.

“I’m lucky to be alive. I’m lucky I woke up when I did. Otherwise, any later, I probably would not have made it,” Ricci said.

Ricci’s mom also suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire officials have not said what caused the fire.

You can donate to a GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuilding-after-the-fire-support-for-our-family-yych2

Ricci also said anyone who wants to help can also send items to the Mt. Oliver Post Office at 140 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

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