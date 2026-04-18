NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire ripped through a house in North Franklin Township on Saturday.

Washington County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 200 block of Park Avenue at 4:26 p.m.

Flames spread through one of the home’s walls.

Fire rips through house in North Franklin Township Fire ripped through a house in North Franklin Township on Saturday. (Gary Watson)

After flames were extinguished, smoke continued to billow from the building.

Fire rips through house in North Franklin Township Fire ripped through a house in North Franklin Township on Saturday. (Gary Watson/Gary Watson)

Officials said initial reports indicated that everyone who was in the house had made it out safely by the time firefighters arrived.

The Salvation Army was called to the scene to help.

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