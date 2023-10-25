Norfolk Southern introduces new technology to prevent train derailments

LEETONIA, Ohio — Norfolk Southern has a new technology to prevent train derailments like the one we saw this year in East Palestine, Ohio.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle took a look at how the company is using AI to keep their trains on the tracks.

Norfolk Southern unveiled the first digital train inspection portal on Wednesday in response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

The steel portals will be equipped with high-speed cameras and stadium lighting.

When a train passes through the structure, artificial intelligence will analyze the rail cars and locomotive images for any defects or potential problems.

In the East Palestine derailment, a business surveillance camera and a doorbell camera spotted a train wheel on fire just before the derailment.

That derailment led to massive evacuations and concerns about health and safety.

Norfolk Southern opened the first inspection portal about 60 miles from Pittsburgh near Columbiana, Ohio.

The company plans to have 24 inspection portals up and running in high-traffic areas by next year.

