North Huntingdon police looking for missing teen

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Huntingdon police are looking for a missing teen.

On Sunday night, the North Huntingdon Police Department said a 14-year-old boy went missing.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build and has strawberry blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas zip-up with white stripes on its sleeves and blue plaid PJ pants.

A search party was happening in the area of Stewartsville Elementary School.

A photo of the boy has not been released by the police department at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

