North Versailles fish and chicken fast food restaurant ordered to close

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Health inspectors have ordered a fish and chicken restaurant in North Versailles to close.

The Hook, Fish & Chicken on Loews Drive underwent an inspection on Monday — and inspectors found 12 violations at the restaurant, according to a report.

The report states that four violations created a high risk for foodborne illness: food source and condition, cold holding temperatures, employee hygiene and cleaning and sanitation. Inspectors found tilapia, par-cooked chicken wings, raw chicken, cod, whiting filets, catfish filets and shrimp all at dangerously warm temperatures. They also saw employees failing to wash hands and no evidence of facility sanitizing, which is a repeat violation.

There were also several lower-risk violations, like lacking enough functional refrigeration units, a lack of hot water at a sink in the restroom and kitchen, no paper towels, no certified food protection manager and a residential range/oven under an exhaust hood.

Click here to see the full report.

