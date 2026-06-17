North Versailles police warn of false fundraising mailers

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Versailles Township residents are told to be wary of false fundraising mailers.

In a social media post Wednesday, the North Versailles Police Department said the mailers use the name “N Versailles Community Alert” or something similar.

Neither the township nor the department sent or approved the mailers, police say.

“If you receive a mailing that appears to be connected to the police department, township government or another public agency, we encourage you to verify the source independently before sending money,” the post reads.

Official communication from North Verailles police will come from their social media accounts, website, public meetings or direct correspondence.

If residents have questions about a mailer, they are urged to contact North Verailles police.

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