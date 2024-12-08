Norvelt firefighters unveil upgraded fire station

NORVELT, Pa. — Officials unveiled a new fire station in Westmoreland County.

The Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department got an upgraded station on Mount Pleasant Road.

The previous station was so small that fire engine side mirrors had to be folded in so they could fit in the garage.

The new station has been more than 20 years in the making.

“We’re proud to finally have a station that the community can share with us, and we’ll be here for years to come, and this station will be the future of the Norvelt Fire Department,” said Chief Matt Zelenak.

Upgrades cost about $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

