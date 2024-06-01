NTSB says Youngstown Chase bank explosion was caused by cut gas line

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio — The National Transportation Safety Board has wrapped up its first full day on the scene of a deadly building explosion that happened at a Chase bank in Youngstown.

NTSB officials say that their preliminary investigation has led them to believe that a cut gas line caused the explosion.

Officials say crews cut a gas line they did not know was pressurized.

The line was cut in the basement of the building.

Crews reported smelling no gas but knew something was wrong after a third cut and pulled the fire alarm. The explosion happened just six minutes later.

“There is nothing at this point to indicate there was anything nefarious about what happened. All the indications are that this was very mich an accident,” said Tom Chapman with the NTSB.

One person died in the explosion. Penn Hills native, Akil Drake.

Drake worked at the bank and was later found in the rubble.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

