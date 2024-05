Dunkin’ is thanking nurses on National Nurses Day with a free cup of coffee.

Nurses throughout the area get a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee, no purchase necessary, at participating Dunkin’ locations as a token of appreciation on Monday, May 6.

No purchase or ID is necessary. The offer is limited to one per guest.

