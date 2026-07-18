Major water main break closes road, impacts service in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — A water main break is expected to keep a busy road in Baldwin Borough closed for most of Saturday.

The Baldwin Borough Police Department says the large water main break is in the 3300 block of Churchview Avenue.

The roadway is now closed between John Romanus Drive and Mary Ann Drive while repairs are underway. The closure is expected to remain in place for most of the day.

A Pennsylvania American Water Company alert shows the break impacts service on Hart Lane, Lechner Lane, Churchview Avenue, John Romanus Drive and Mary Ann Drive.

Those impacted by the break may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure or no water.

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