NWS teams conducting surveys in parts of area after severe storms moved through Sunday

Two teams from the National Weather Service will survey parts of the area after severe storms moved through on Sunday.

The teams will go to the area from Donegal through Ligonier in Westmoreland County, and Derry through Blairsville to Yellow Creek State Park areas in Westmoreland and Indiana counties.

We will be conducting storm surveys today in these areas of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on Sunday. Results will be shared as soon as possible! pic.twitter.com/EiWmv0WVp5 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 17, 2025

The NWS said results will be shared as soon as possible.

