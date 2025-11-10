Oakmont police looking for man accused of pointing long gun at drivers in road rage incidents

OAKMONT, Pa. — “911 is on speed dial. No question about it,” Marcia Jackson told Channel 11.

Marcia Jackson works as a crossing guard near the Hulton Bridge, and today, she’s worried about her students.

Her concern comes after Oakmont Police put out a Be On The Look Out alert for a man who has been in several road rage incidents, and pointed a long gun at other drivers.

“The traffic is bad enough at this intersection for the high school students, but to have someone threatening the kids is terrifying,” she said.

Sources tell Channel 11, the first incident happened in the city, then another one was reported to Oakmont Police, but it’s unclear where it happened exactly.

According to the alert, police are looking for a 2021 gray Honda HR-V with the PA plate LNB 3161.

This weekend, screenshots of the alert flooded social media.

“I saw there was an irate man harassing people and had a weapon. It’s alarming, knowing I have small children. For myself and my children’s safety,” Nicole Lesterick told Channel 11.

Pennsylvania State Police have put out guidance for drivers if they come in contact with an aggressive driver…

State troopers say to get out of the driver’s way, don’t engage, challenge, or follow the vehicle.

Most importantly, they say to call 911.

Oakmont police tell Channel 11 this is an “ongoing situation.”

No one has been arrested.

