Oakmont woman accused of stealing over $250K from employer sentenced to prison

OAKMONT, Pa. — A woman accused of stealing from her employer will spend time in prison.

Christy Myers, 64, of Oakmont was sentenced for bank fraud on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice said she stole over $250,000 from April 2016 to June 2021.

This is the second time she has been convicted, receiving prison time for a mortgage fraud scheme in 2007.

She will spend 34 months in prison and five years on parole when she is released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group