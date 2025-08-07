Off-duty officer accused of punching business owner in road rage incident

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local police officer is facing charges on accusations that he punched a business owner during a road rage incident while off-duty.

Per court documents, the incident happened back in July, but charges were just filed against Officer Steven Pies on Wednesday.

Tonight on 11 at 11, reporter Rich Pierce digs into court documents that reveal what led up to the alleged assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group