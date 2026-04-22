Offense stalls as Pirates fall to Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates saw an early lead slip away and watched Evan Carter steal the chance of another in a 5-1 loss to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: Ryan O’Hearn singled home Oneil Cruz off Kumar Rocker (1-1) to give the Pirates (13-10) an early 1-0 lead.

Bottom 2nd, 2-1 TEX: The Pirates’ lead was short-lived as the Rangers (12-11) went ahead by a run in the second inning against Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1). Evan Carter single to right and Josh Smith plated another via sac fly.

Bottom 5th, 5-1 TEX:Texas ballooned its lead with a three-run fifth. Ezequiel Duran doubled home a run, Corey Seager plated another on a base hit and Josh Jung brought home another on a fielder’s choice. All three runs were charged to Mlodzinski.

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