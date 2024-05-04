Officer Sean Sluganski, Chief Justin McIntire added to memorial for fallen officers in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police officers from across Allegheny County stood in the rain to pay respects and memorialize two fallen local police officers.

Officer Sean Sluganksi of McKeesport and Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire were both shot and killed in the line of duty last year.

McIntire was shot and killed on Jan. 2, 2023, after he was ambushed while searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop on foot.

Sluganski was killed just over a month later after he was shot while responding to a domestic situation.

The two were recognized during this year’s annual ceremony at the memorial located on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The event honors all police officers in Allegheny County who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

One of the people who spoke at the event was Officer Frank Durante with the McKeesport Police Department who trained he trained Sluganski.

“I gained a brother, a best friend and a new family forever,” said Durante, “Sead Sluganski will truly be missed and will always be loved.

Loved ones left white flowers at the memorial during the ceremony.

Organizers say memorial events like this are important for surviving friends and family of the fallen officers because it allows them to know they are not alone and connect with other people.

