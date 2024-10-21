Officer Sluganski, Chief McIntire among fallen Pennsylvania first responders honored by Gov. Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire and McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski were among those posthumously honored Monday for their service and sacrifice with the inaugural 2024 Keystone First Responder Award.

The Keystone First Responder Award was signed into law by Shapiro on May 8, 2024. Nominations were collected earlier this year by PEMA through an online form. Shapiro selected the recipients for the 2024 awards upon recommendation from the awards committee, which carefully reviewed all nominations.

“Every day, thousands of dedicated public servants go to work to protect the good people of Pennsylvania, putting their lives on the line to ensure the safety of our communities. I am honored to award these twelve Pennsylvania heroes with the inaugural Keystone First Responder Awards, recognizing them for their service and sacrifice,” Shapiro said. “Every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe and feel safe in their community, and our firefighters, EMS personnel, state troopers, police officers, and corrections officers run towards danger when others flee. Today, we honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the line of duty and reaffirm our commitment to always support members of law enforcement, first responders, and their families, and work to make sure they have the tools and personnel they need to protect our communities.”

Eight law enforcement officers received the award, all who lost their lives in service to fellow Pennsylvanians:

Sergeant Christopher D. Fitzgerald, Temple University Police Department

Lieutenant William D. Lebo, City of Lebanon Police Department

Trooper Martin F. Mack, III, Pennsylvania State Police

Chief Justin McIntire, Brackenridge Police Department

Sergeant Richard Carrero Mendez, Philadelphia Police Department

Trooper Jacques F. “Jay” Rougeau, Jr., Pennsylvania State Police

Trooper Branden Sisca, Pennsylvania State Police

Officer Sean L. Sluganski, McKeesport Police Department

“This award pays tribute to the extraordinary bravery of eight law enforcement officers who devoted their lives to public safety, to serving a purpose greater than themselves, and, when called upon, fearlessly gave their lives in service to their communities,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). “We proudly honor their selfless courage and unwavering dedication to duty, and we shall forever remember their sacrifice.”

Paramedic Nicholas A. Theofilis of Penn Hills EMS received the award posthumously for his dedicated service.

“Emergency medical services professionals are an essential part of the health care system. They are dedicated to serving others facing critical situations while often putting their own lives on the line to treat and save people experiencing serious medical issues,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “While we mourn the loss of paramedic Nicholas A. Theofilis, we also celebrate his life and encourage EMS professionals to continue his legacy of providing compassionate care to residents across Pennsylvania.”

Two members of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli received the award for paying the ultimate sacrifice while fighting a fire in a home.

Assistant Chief Zachary T. A. Paris

Firefighter Marvin Gruber

“The bravery and dedication of Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and Firefighter Marvin Gruber embody the true spirit of the fire service. They responded to the call to protect their community, knowing the dangers they faced and putting their own lives on the line in service to others,” said Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook. “This award honors the sacrifice of these two courageous men and reminds us all of the selfless dedication that defines the fire service. We are forever grateful to them both.”

Corrections Officer James Britton, Jr., from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) received the award after suffering a career-ending injury.

