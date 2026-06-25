Officer struck by police vehicle while directing traffic near Pavilion at Star Lake

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An officer was hit by a police vehicle near the Pavilion at Star Lake on June 17.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened at 3:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 18 and Star Lake Lane in Hanover Township.

An officer was directing traffic on southbound Route 18, while another officer was driving a police vehicle along Star Lake Lane.

The report says the second officer made a legal left turn onto northbound Route 18, when the officer on foot “backed into” the vehicle’s path.

The vehicle hit the officer, who was taken to a hospital with a suspected serious injury. The other officer reportedly stayed on scene.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed.

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