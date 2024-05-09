Officers recognized for response to active shooter in March

BLAWNOX BOROUGH, Pa. — Local police officers were recognized for their response to an active shooter in Blawnox.

The shooting happened on March 19 at the Tri-Arc Manufacturing plant. Two employees were killed.

Officers Leann Heffley of Aspinwall, Aaron Zola of Blawnox, Evan Egerter and Tim McDonough of Millvale and Craig Cress and Maria Sciacca of O’Hara were recognized by Blawnox Borough with resolutions of bravery.

“We appreciate and applaud your support and dedication to your local communities,” a Facebook post reads.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group