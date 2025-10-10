Officials hold rededication ceremony for ‘The Pennsylvania Worker’ sculpture

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Worker sculpture has been rededicated in Harrisburg.

The bronze sculpture weighs around 9,000 pounds and shows a worker lifting a steel beam.

It was completed by sculptor William F. Duffy in 1992 and currently sits outside the Department of Labor and Industry.

Officials say it honors the skill, grit, and perseverance of Pennsylvania’s workforce.

“I have the privilege of being inspired by this truly impressive monument every single day as I walk into this building,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “His shoulders are tight with effort, his eyes fixed forward, lifting a weight that looks almost too much to bear. In him, I see the people he represents, the women and men of Pennsylvania who have given their strength, their skill and their determination so their families and communities can thrive. The Pennsylvania Worker does not stand for one job, one industry, or one moment in time, he stands for all of Pennsylvania’s workers. And every day, he reminds us why we do this work: to fight for workplace fairness, opportunity and dignity for every Pennsylvanian.”

The Shapiro administration says it has increased funding for vocational, career and apprenticeship programs by 50% since the governor took office.

